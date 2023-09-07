Transfer News: Marco Veratti ‘expected’ to leave PSG; Bayern plotting move for Jadon Sancho

Veratti ‘expected’ to leave PSG

Marco Veratti is reportedly expected to leave PSG after agreeing a deal to move to Qatar. According to Fabrice Hawkins, Veratti has agreed a switch to Qatari outfit Al-Arabi. It is said that there are still details to be worked out between the parties, but that the Italian midfielder is “very close” to leaving. The 30-year-old has spent the last 11 years of his career with Paris Saint Germain.

Bayern Munich plotting January move for Jadon Sancho

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s fringe star Jadon Sancho and could make a move for him in January. According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are lining up a cut-price January transfer swoop for Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho, with the Red Devils considering offloading the England international in January.

West Ham fend off Saudi interest

West Ham are set to keep hold of Nayef Aguerd amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Morocco defender will not leave the Hammers before Thursday’s Saudi deadline. The player is said to be happy at West Ham, who are equally pleased with his performances in claret and blue. West Ham rejected several bids for Aguerd this summer after his fine debut season in East London.

