Transfer News: Marc Cucurella Commits to Stay at Chelsea, Middlesbrough Secure Signing of Seny Dieng

Marc Cucurella Commits to Stay at Chelsea

After a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has made the decision to snub the chance to leave the club. The Spaniard, who joined the Blues in a high-profile £62 million deal from Brighton, struggled to replicate his previous form in west London and fell out of favor towards the end of the campaign, losing his place to Ben Chilwell.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea attempted to recoup some of the money spent on Cucurella by offering him to Saudi Arabian clubs. However, the 24-year-old has expressed his desire for a second chance under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The report also reveals that Cucurella discouraged interest from Atletico Madrid, while Newcastle did not pursue their initial inquiry for the former Brighton player.

Middlesbrough Secure Signing of Seny Dieng

Middlesbrough has officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Seny Dieng from Championship rivals QPR. The 28-year-old Senegal international has joined Boro on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Dieng becomes manager Michael Carrick’s sixth summer signing, following the arrivals of Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera, Tom Glover, Rav van den Berg, and Alex Gilbert.

Manchester United Set to Offload Four Key Players This Summer

According to The Independent, Manchester United is preparing to let go of four key members of their team during the upcoming transfer window to make room for new signings. Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly determined to sell Jadon Sancho, Fred, Scott McTominay, and Harry Maguire.

In a separate report by Goal.com Uganda, it is suggested that Maguire and Sancho are among the 12 players that Manchester United must sell this summer in order to raise funds for a new striker.

Dean Henderson Could Depart Manchester United as Nottingham Forest Show Interest

Manchester United is reportedly prepared to allow goalkeeper Dean Henderson to leave the club permanently this summer. Nottingham Forest is said to be lining up a move for the England international, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground. The potential departure of Henderson is believed to be part of manager Erik ten Hag’s plan to bring in a new goalkeeper.

United is also said to be interested in signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan. Some of the funds raised from Henderson’s sale could be used to finance the move for the Cameroonian, as reported by the Manchester Evening . It is believed that United is willing to accept offers in the region of £30 million for the 26-year-old, bringing an end to his long association with the club.

Diego Llorente Set to Return to Roma on Loan from Leeds

Leeds United has agreed to a season-long loan deal with Roma for defender Diego Llorente. The Spanish player, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Rome, caught the attention of manager Jose Mourinho, who was keen to have Llorente return.

Llorente originally joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 and has since made 59 appearances for the club. He recently signed a new contract, which has three seasons remaining.

