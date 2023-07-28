Transfer News: Mane very close to joining Al Nassr, Man Utd continue negotiations for Hojlund today.

Mane very close to joining Al Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Mane is very close to joining Saudi side, Al Nassr from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal. The deal is now done between both clubs as they have reached agreement for Sadio Mane’s move. Paper work will have to be checked on player side before medical tests will be booked.

Man Utd continue negotiations for Hojlund today.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have continued negotiations for Hojlund today with Atalanta. The young striker has already made up his mind to join Man Utd despite interest from French Club, PSG. Man Utd feel that they have matched a point to attack the deal and reach an agreement to sign the player.

Manchester City confirms the departure of Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City have confirmed the departure of Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez from the club to join Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli for a fee of €30m.

