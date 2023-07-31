SPORT

Transfer News: Mane so close to completing Al Nassr move, Chelsea keep pushing to sign Elye Wahi.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Mane so close to completing Al Nassr move.

Senegalese striker, Sadio Mane is so close to completing his move to Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr from Bayern Munich. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sadio Mane will carry out his medical tests tomorrow, Monday in Dubai in order to finalize his move to Al Nassr. The player has already said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team mates as he left them.

Chelsea keep pushing to sign Elye Wahi.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are still pushing to sign Elye Wahi from French side, Montpellier. Chelsea first bid was rejected but they continue negotiations. If the player successfully joins the club, Chelsea will loan him out to Strasbourg.

Manchester United to start preparing documents for Rasmus Hojlund deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United will start preparing documents in order to finalize Rasmus Hojlund deal with Atalanta. The player is ready to sign his contract until June 2028 plus option for a further season.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

MNU 2-3 BVB: 4 players Man United should drop if they want to return to winning ways in pre-season

7 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: Ireland Can’t Stop Super Falcons -Lawal

18 mins ago

MUN 2-3 DOR: Why Onana should not have screamed at Maguire In the second-half

20 mins ago

MNU 2-3 BVB: Three Worst Players In Man Utd Loss Against Borussia Dortmund

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button