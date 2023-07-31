Transfer News: Mane so close to completing Al Nassr move, Chelsea keep pushing to sign Elye Wahi.

Mane so close to completing Al Nassr move.

Senegalese striker, Sadio Mane is so close to completing his move to Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr from Bayern Munich. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sadio Mane will carry out his medical tests tomorrow, Monday in Dubai in order to finalize his move to Al Nassr. The player has already said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team mates as he left them.

Chelsea keep pushing to sign Elye Wahi.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are still pushing to sign Elye Wahi from French side, Montpellier. Chelsea first bid was rejected but they continue negotiations. If the player successfully joins the club, Chelsea will loan him out to Strasbourg.

Manchester United to start preparing documents for Rasmus Hojlund deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United will start preparing documents in order to finalize Rasmus Hojlund deal with Atalanta. The player is ready to sign his contract until June 2028 plus option for a further season.

