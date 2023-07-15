Transfer News: Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr; PSG set to make €120m bid for Osimhen

Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

The former Liverpool man looks set to be the next big name moving to Saudi Arabia as his representatives met with Al-Nassr’s on Thursday. According to news outlet Ariadhiah, Mane will exit Bayern Munich this summer and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. This comes after it was revealed that the two parties met up on Thursday in order to discuss a potential deal for the 31-year-old winger who found it tough to adjust to life in Germany after six mightily successful years at Liverpool.

PSG set to make €120m bid for Osimhen

According to PUNCH Sports Extra, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is preparing to make a second bid of €120m for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen. In June, the French champions had their initial offer of €100m rejected. While the new bid falls short of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ valuation of €150 million, it still surpasses offers from other interested clubs.

Inter Milan Annoyed By Lukaku’s Actions

Inter Milan are annoyed by the behavior of Romelu Lukaku. He has not responded to the hierarchy and his teammates.

The Italian club have also learned that he is in talks with Juventus, who made an offer of €37.5M + €2.5M but it’s conditional on the sale of Dusan Vlahović.

Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

Chelsea have been hoping to send Romelu Lukaku away as part of a swap deal with Juventus. That’s according to Corriere della Sera, who report on Dusan Vlahovic being the Blues’ top target to upgrade their attack. However, Lukaku is intent on returning to Inter and a move to Turin would be seen as a big betrayal by the Nerazzurri fans. And Inter’s sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United should give them the funds to complete that deal.

