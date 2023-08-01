Transfer News: Mane Completes Al Nassr Move, Disasi Set For Chelsea Medical

Sadio Mané’s Move to Al Nassr:

In a shocking development, Sadio Mané, the talented Senegalese forward, has completed medical tests and is set to join Al Nassr. Despite his desire to stay at Bayern, the club decided to part ways with him this summer. Football enthusiasts will fondly remember his impressive performances in Europe.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Axel Disasi Joins Chelsea:

Chelsea FC has been busy in the transfer market, securing the services of promising French defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a staggering €45 million deal. With medical tests underway and contracts exchanged, the deal is nearing its conclusion. Disasi’s arrival bolsters Chelsea’s defense and adds depth to their squad.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Inter’s Pursuit of Folarin Balogun and Gianluca Scamacca:

Inter’s transfer plans have encountered a roadblock in their pursuit of USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. The club has deemed him too expensive, shifting their focus to signing Gianluca Scamacca. While West Ham rejected Inter’s initial bid for Scamacca, negotiations are set to continue.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappé’s Contract Situation:

The transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé has taken a new twist. The option to extend his PSG contract until June 2025 has expired. The young French superstar has not activated the clause, making him a free agent in June 2024. Rumors persist that he may join Real Madrid, though PSG hopes for bids from any club after Saudi rejected.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

What do you think about these moves?

