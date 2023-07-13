Transfer News: Manchester United’s Hojlund Bid Rejected, Cherki Eager for Chelsea Move

Manchester United’s Hojlund Bid Rejected

Manchester United’s offer to acquire Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta through a player exchange has been turned down. Atalanta is adamant about a cash deal and has set a price of €100m (£85.5m) for the 20-year-old midfielder. United finds the valuation excessive, especially considering their limited summer budget.

Cherki Eager for Chelsea Move

Rayan Cherki is attracting attention from top clubs across Europe, but it seems that Chelsea may have the upper hand in securing the young Lyon forward. The 19-year-old has been linked with moves to Newcastle, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, after impressing for both his club and the French U21 team. However, ESPN reports that Cherki is keen to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Malo Gusto and make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United’s Failed Ramos Offer

Manchester United’s attempt to secure Goncalo Ramos from Benfica has been unsuccessful, as reported by CaughtOffside. Erik ten Hag, the United manager, has been actively searching for a new No.9 since abandoning the pursuit of Harry Kane. Ten Hag proposed a player-plus-cash deal that involved Alex Telles, but it was rejected by Benfica.

Aaron Ramsey’s Comeback at Cardiff

Aaron Ramsey, former Cardiff player, expressed his desire to return to his childhood club. As stated by WalesOnline, a medical appointment has been scheduled for Thursday. Ramsey, who recently played for Nice, is eager to go back to his home country and rejoin Cardiff.

Valuation Dispute over Barnes

Newcastle and Leicester are currently at odds over the valuation of Harvey Barnes. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle is considering a £30m offer, while Leicester is demanding over £40m for the player. The two clubs remain £10m apart in their negotiations.

Manchester United Plotting £50m Offer for Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United are reportedly considering a bid for Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rudiger. The former Chelsea defender joined Los Blancos just last year, and the club’s president, Florentino Perez, is said to be determined to retain him beyond this summer. Nevertheless, El Nacional claims that United are putting together an offer that will entice both Rudiger and his club. With the German defender now 30, a proposal of £50m along with guarantees of regular game time could be on the table. Furthermore, United is prepared to offer bumper wages to make the deal even more appealing. It is worth noting that Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez currently occupy the first-choice center-back positions for United.

Milton Keynes Dons Add MJ Williams to Their Ranks

Milton Keynes Dons have continued to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season by signing defensive midfielder MJ Williams from Bolton Wanderers. The 27-year-old Welshman, who began his career at Liverpool, has agreed to an undisclosed-length deal with the club. Williams had triggered an extension to his Bolton contract after surpassing 100 appearances last season, making him a valuable addition to the Dons’ midfield.

