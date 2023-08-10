Transfer News: Manchester United Want Marc Guehi, Chelsea Submit $61 Million Bid For Romeo Lavia

Manchester United want Marc Guehi

Manchester United’s search for a new centre back could now see Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi become a key target. Harry Maguire finally looks to be leaving Manchester United after months of rumours. United are happy to let Maguire go but Erik ten Hag and co must now push to sign another defender to replace the England international. The Daily Mail now report that Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi is one of four names on United’s wish list to replace Maguire. The report does though add that United could be priced out of a move for Guehi with Palace wanting big money. Reports from the London Evening Standard in July suggested that Palace were demanding £50million for Guehi as Chelsea looked to re-sign him.

Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo La

Chelsea have lodged a massive bid for Southampton’s Romeo La as they rival Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder. The Blues have made an offer worth £48 million ($61m) including add-ons, according to the Daily Echo, with discussions now ongoing. Liverpool’s most recent proposal of £45m ($57m) was rejected by the Saints on Monday.

West Ham confirm Alvarez signing

West Ham have confirmed the signing for Mexico star Edson Alvarez from Ajax for a fee of about £30m, according to GOAL.

The midfielder has signed a five-year contract for the East London club and becomes their first notable signing since the sale of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

David Moyes’ side are also hopeful of closing deals for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse in the next 48 hours.

Liverpool make contact with Brighton over Caicedo but yet to make an offer

Liverpool have made contact with Brighton over Moises Caicedo, but have not made an offer, according to the Mirror.

The club continue to explore the market for a midfielder but, as has been the case throughout the current window, the strong expectation remains that the player will join Chelsea.

Liverpool are engaging in due diligence and ensuring that if a deal is there to be done, they are aware of it, particularly given Southampton’s ongoing position on Romeo La.

