Transfer News: Manchester United Set to Submit an Improved Bid of £50 million for Rasmus Hojlund

According to reports, Manchester United are set to make a bid of £50 million for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The club’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has identified Hojlund as the top choice to strengthen their striking options.

Manchester United is in need of a reliable goalscorer following the departures of loanee Wout Weghorst and Cristiano Ronaldo last year. Anthony Martial’s injury concerns have made him an inconsistent option, while Marcus Rashford has excelled in a wider role.

Initially, Manchester United had targeted England captain Harry Kane as their main signing. However, Tottenham’s refusal to sell and the high cost of the deal made it unfeasible.

Victor Osimhen, with a price tag of over £100 million, was also considered too expensive due to the club’s budget constraints imposed by Financial Fair Play regulations. As a result, Ten Hag plans to distribute the available funds across multiple positions.

Manchester United has already completed the signing of Mason Mount for a fee that could reach £60 million. The club also prioritizes securing a goalkeeper, with Andre Onana being their top choice.

According to the Telegraph, Ten Hag has now focused his attention on Hojlund as his preferred striker, favoring him over French international Randal Kolo Muani. It is believed that Manchester United is preparing a bid of £50 million for the Atalanta forward. However, the timing of the bid may depend on the resolution of the ongoing club takeover process.

