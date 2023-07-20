SPORT

Transfer News: Manchester United Announce Official Deal, Update On Alex Telles Al Nassr Transfer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 356 1 minute read

Manchester United Announce Official Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has announced an official deal with Inter Milan following the signing of top goalkeeper André Onana. The Cameroonian joins Man United on five year deal which is valid until June 2028 with an option for a further year.

Manchester united officially announced the deal following the completion of his medical.

Update On Alex Telles Al Nassr Transfer

According to Fabrizio Romano, England side Manchester United are still waiting for Saudi side Al Nassr to sign documents for Alex Telles deal after a verbal agreement for a fee of £4m and £7m salary per year was agreed on.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr has asked for more time to sign and complete the deal.

Dortmund Terminates Schulz Contract

According to Fabrizio Romano, German side Borussia Dortmund have now terminated the contract of Nico Schulz. The top player will be available as free agent with immediate effect.

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Andre Onana Departs For United States To Join Manchester United Pre-Season Training Camp

6 mins ago

MUN vs ARS: Match Preview Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Much-Anticipted-Club Friendlies

15 mins ago

Video: United Announce Onana Signing

19 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: Canada Boss Wary Of ‘Unpredictable Opponent’ Super Falcons

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button