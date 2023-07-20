Transfer News: Manchester United Announce Official Deal, Update On Alex Telles Al Nassr Transfer

Manchester United Announce Official Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has announced an official deal with Inter Milan following the signing of top goalkeeper André Onana. The Cameroonian joins Man United on five year deal which is valid until June 2028 with an option for a further year.

Manchester united officially announced the deal following the completion of his medical.

Update On Alex Telles Al Nassr Transfer

According to Fabrizio Romano, England side Manchester United are still waiting for Saudi side Al Nassr to sign documents for Alex Telles deal after a verbal agreement for a fee of £4m and £7m salary per year was agreed on.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr has asked for more time to sign and complete the deal.

Dortmund Terminates Schulz Contract

According to Fabrizio Romano, German side Borussia Dortmund have now terminated the contract of Nico Schulz. The top player will be available as free agent with immediate effect.

