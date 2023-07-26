Transfer News: Man Utd’s 1st verbal proposal for Hojlund worth €60m; Arsenal eye Sutalo

Man Utd’s 1st verbal proposal for Hojlund worth €60m

Manchester United have sent a first verbal proposal to Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund for €60m package. The bid structure is €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons, but the Serie A side always wanted at least €70m fee to allow the forward leave the club. Hojlund has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but Paris Saint Germain are said also interested in signing the player.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Arsenal eye Sutalo

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his backline. Reports in Italy have claimed that the Gunners in addition to Fulham, Fiorentina, Ajax, RB Leipzig and Napoli are all interested in the Croatian defender. Zagreb want as much as £21.5m for Sutalo and this may put the Premier League clubs at the front of the list for the player.

Source: Daily Express

DONE DEALS;

West Brom have signed winger Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan from Brighton.

OGC Nice have signed forward Jérémie Boga from Atalanta for €18m.

Lorient have signed striker Aiyegun Tosin from FC Zurich for €4m.

