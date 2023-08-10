SPORT

Transfer News: Man Utd want to sign Marc Guehi; Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo Lavia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

Manchester United want Marc Guehi

Manchester United’s search for a new centre back could now see Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi become a key target. Harry Maguire finally looks to be leaving Manchester United after months of rumours. United are happy to let Maguire go but Erik ten Hag and co must now push to sign another defender to replace the England international. The Daily Mail now report that Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi is one of four names on United’s wish list to replace Maguire. The report does though add that United could be priced out of a move for Guehi with Palace wanting big money. Reports from the London Evening Standard in July suggested that Palace were demanding £50million for Guehi as Chelsea looked to re-sign him.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo La

Chelsea have lodged a massive bid for Southampton’s Romeo La as they rival Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder. The Blues have made an offer worth £48 million ($61m) including add-ons, according to the Daily Echo, with discussions now ongoing. Liverpool’s most recent proposal of £45m ($57m) was rejected by the Saints on Monday.

SOURCE: Daily Echo

Hazard’s future

According to AS USA, Eden Hazard has received offers from the MLS, Saudi Arabia and Brazil following his departure from Real Madrid. Hazard’s contract with Real was terminated by mutual consent and the report states he has been approached by Vancouver Whitecaps, an unnamed Saudi Pro League side and Botafogo. Hazard previously rejected an approach from Inter Miami.

SOURCE: AS USA

ASport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

ARS vs NFO: Check Out The Match Date And Kickoff Time For The 2023-24 EPL Opener

6 mins ago

BUR vs MCI: Match Preview And Kickoff Time For Friday’s EPL Opener

20 mins ago

OGC Nice coach reacts to the possible exit of Jean Clair Todibo to Man United as Maguire replacement

31 mins ago

Video: ‘Moment Was Unbelievable’ — Dessers Elated To Get Off The Mark For Rangers

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button