Transfer News: Man Utd want to sign Marc Guehi; Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo Lavia

Manchester United want Marc Guehi

Manchester United’s search for a new centre back could now see Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi become a key target. Harry Maguire finally looks to be leaving Manchester United after months of rumours. United are happy to let Maguire go but Erik ten Hag and co must now push to sign another defender to replace the England international. The Daily Mail now report that Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi is one of four names on United’s wish list to replace Maguire. The report does though add that United could be priced out of a move for Guehi with Palace wanting big money. Reports from the London Evening Standard in July suggested that Palace were demanding £50million for Guehi as Chelsea looked to re-sign him.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Chelsea submit $61m bid for Romeo La

Chelsea have lodged a massive bid for Southampton’s Romeo La as they rival Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder. The Blues have made an offer worth £48 million ($61m) including add-ons, according to the Daily Echo, with discussions now ongoing. Liverpool’s most recent proposal of £45m ($57m) was rejected by the Saints on Monday.

SOURCE: Daily Echo

Hazard’s future

According to AS USA, Eden Hazard has received offers from the MLS, Saudi Arabia and Brazil following his departure from Real Madrid. Hazard’s contract with Real was terminated by mutual consent and the report states he has been approached by Vancouver Whitecaps, an unnamed Saudi Pro League side and Botafogo. Hazard previously rejected an approach from Inter Miami.

SOURCE: AS USA

