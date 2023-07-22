Transfer News: Man Utd want Kolo Muani, Fulham set to sign Super Eagles star Bassey for €21m

Man Utd want Kolo Muani

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Football Insider. The Bundesliga side are reportedly asking for a fee of £80 million for the French forward and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to match their demand.

Fulham set to sign Super Eagles star Bassey for €21m

Fulham are all set to rope in Calvin Bassey from Ajax for a fee in the region of €21million, according to The Athletic. The clubs have agreed on the transfer and it is now subject to personal terms being agreed between the English side and the player.

Ten Hag: I respect Maguire, he is important

Erik ten Hag has said he respects Harry Maguire after taking the Manchester United captaincy away from him and says he is “very important” for his team.

Ten Hag made the call to install Bruno Fernandes as United captain in place of Maguire, who is now considering his Old Trafford options.

“We respect Harry,” told MUTV. “Harry’s very important for this squad, for this team.

“And, you know, in his role as centre-back, we have four centre-backs. I talked about consistency and we know we can’t do it with 11 players and so I’m happy we have four very good centre-backs.

“And we will need them, and he has to fight for his place, as he did last year. He has a high potential so I’m sure he will do it, he will fight for his place and then it’s up to him.”

Celtic close to Nawrocki signing

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Nawrocki. It’s understood a fee of around £4m is being discussed and talks have reached an advanced stage. Nawrocki, 22, missed Legia Warsaw’s season opener against Lodz on Friday night.

