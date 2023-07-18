SPORT

Transfer News: Man Utd told to pay £60m for Hojlund, Arsenal still keen on Lavia

Man Utd told to pay £60m for Hojlund

Atalanta are holding out for £60m for Rasmus Hojlund, according to Calciomercato. United had apparently mooted a figure of around £35m, but the Italian club wants almost double. Hojlund arrived at Atalanta for just under £15m last summer and are poised to receive a sizeable profit.

Manchester United are not the sole runners in this race with Juventus, Inter and Napoli are tracking the situation, the report claims.

Man Utd 'propose sensational new offer' for £60m top target with three players included in 'swap deal'

Arsenal still keen on La

Arsenal continue to hold an interest in Romeo La, according to the Mirror. Liverpool are still leading the chase for the Southampton midfielder with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho likely leaving. But the Gunners have been in contact over a move for the 19-year-old, who is valued at £50million, all summer despite spending big on Declan Rice. La is expected to leave St Mary’s this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

This Is Why Arsenal Want Romeo La - YouTube

Leicester sign Danish U21 goalkeeper

Leicester have signed goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Danish side Brondby. The fee could rise to £5m, and he has signed a five-year deal. The 23-year-old is a former Denmark U21 international.

Burnley closing on Redmond agreement

Burnley are close to agreeing a deal with midfielder Nathan Redmond. The former Southampton winger is a free agent after leaving Turkish club Besiktas this summer.

Vincent Kompany was keen to add Premier League experience to his Burnley squad after promotion from the Championship and, with 28 goals in 264 top-flight appearances, Redmond fits the bill.

