Transfer News: Man Utd to step up pursuit for Hojlund, Mahrez close to Saudi switch

Man Utd to step up pursuit for Hojlund

Manchester United will step up their interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after agreeing a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter. United plan to focus on trying to land Hojlund after holding talks with Atalanta. The Italian side are expected to tell the Red Devils they will have to shell out €70 million (£60m/$78m) if they are to sign the 20-year-old this summer, as reported by the Guardian. United had wanted to offer players in any potential transfer, but Atalanta have made it clear they are not interested.

Mahrez close to Saudi switch

Manchester City are stepping up plans to sign a new winger, with Riyad Mahrez close to sealing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. According to the Athletic, Algergian winger Mahrez is set to sign for Al-Ahly for £30million, leaving City short of a wide forward. Mahrez, 32, will earn an eye-watering £25m per year in the Middle East.

Marseille in talks for Aubameyang

Chelsea and Marseille are in talks regarding a potential move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Athletic say. The 34-year-old striker is interested in the switch but Chelsea are demanding a transfer fee which further complicates the deal on top of Aubameyang’s wages, which are in excess of £160,000 per week. Aubameyang’s contract runs for another 12 months but Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t view him as part of his plans.

SkillsB (

)