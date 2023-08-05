Transfer News: Man Utd to make Hojlund deal official today, Man City completes signing of Gvardiol.

Man Utd to make Hojlund deal official today.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd are going to make Hojlund deal official today. The player have already completed his medical tests and signed documents as a Man Utd player. The Danish striker was keen on joining Manchester United since and he would soon be unveiled as a “Red.”

Man City completes signing of Gvardiol.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City have completed the signing of Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for a fee of €90m. The deal is now done and completed as the 21 year old central defender is now a Blue.

West Ham still pushing to complete signing of Edson Alvarez.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham are pushing to complete the signing of Edson Alvarez from Ajax soon. Alvarez agreed personal terms with West Ham on Friday as he wants the move. The deal now depends on both clubs to negotiate and agree on a fee.

