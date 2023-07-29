Transfer News: Man Utd table new £53m bid for Hojlund, Arsenal not in the race to sign Lavia

Man Utd table new £53m bid for Hojlund

Manchester United have apparently submitted a new bid worth an initial £53m for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Manchester Evening reported that the Reds are confident of landing the 20-year-old before the start of the season with transfer attention now focused on the youngster.

Reports from Italy now claim that United have tabled an offer that would see them dish out £53m along with a possible further £4.2m in potential add-ons. Sport Italia says that Atalanta may be swayed by the incentive of bonuses, which would take the fee close to the £60m they are after.

Arsenal not in the race to sign La

Arsenal are not in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo La, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano confirmed on Twitter with a tweet that reads: “Arsenal are not active in Romeo La race now as Thomas Partey has good chances to stay. “#AFC Saudi clubs approached Gunners days ago, Juventus called in June but never close to €40/45m package requested by Arsenal. Huge bid or Thomas stays. Arteta, happy with him.”

Campbell joins Bromley on loan

Birmingham midfielder Tate Campbell has joined National League side Bromley on loan. The 21-year-old – who has one league appearance for the Blues to his name – previously spent time with the Ravens in 2021.

Gosling leaves Watford

Watford have confirmed the departure of Dan Gosling after the expiry of his contract. Gosling, 33, joined the Hornets in January 2021 after more than six years at Bournemouth and went on to make 34 league appearances for the club.

Lovera signs for Glasgow City

Glasgow City have signed US forward and 2022 Icelandic league golden boot winner Brenna Lovera from top tier side Selfoss. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 21 goals in 34 games and has also enjoyed spells in Portugal and America.

