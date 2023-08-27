Transfer News: Man Utd still working on Curcurella deal, Arsenal announces the departure of Tierney.

Man Utd still working on Curcurella deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United are still working on Curcurella deal. The Reds are discussing with Chelsea to reach an agreement on a loan move for Curcurella. Chelsea are open to letting the Spaniard leave the club on loan if Manchester United will pay a loan fee and cover his salary. Manchester United will decide if they will accept Chelsea conditions.

Arsenal announces the departure of Tierney.

Arsenal FC announced the departure of Tierney on a loan move to Real Sociedad. The Scottish defender joined the Spanish side for just this season and will return to Arsenal next year as no buy option clause was included in the deal.

Lazio reach agreement with Olympique Marseille to sign Matteo Guendozi.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian Club, Lazio have reached agreement with Olympique Lyon to sign Matteo Guendozi. A fixed fee of €13m plus €5m on add-ons have been agreed. Lazio pushing to agree personal terms with the player in order to carryout medical tests next week.

