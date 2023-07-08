Transfer News: Man Utd set to sign Onana next week, Terry returns to Chelsea with academy role

Man Utd set to sign Onana next week

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and are set to complete the signing by the end of next week, according to Fabrizio Romano. United have held a positive round of talks with Inter and are poised to submit a final bid, which is set to be accepted by the Italian side.

Terry returns to Chelsea with academy role

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed he is returning to the club with a role in the academy, Sky Sports confirmed. Terry held a part-time role working with the Blues’ youngsters before moving to Leicester earlier this year as part of Dean Smith’s backroom staff. The 42-year-old won 15 major honours as a player at Stamford Bridge.

Kadidiatou Diani set to leave PSG

Kadidiatou Diani has announced her decision to leave PSG in an official statement. She is rumoured to join rivals Olympique Lyonnais next season.

Newcastle closing on signing of Leicester winger Barnes

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Harvey Barnes and hope to agree a deal with Leicester for the winger over the next week, according to The Telegraph. Barnes has been a target of West Ham, who had been at the front of the queue, and Aston Villa, but Newcastle have stolen a march on their rivals.

Leicester are thought to value Barnes at around £40m, with Newcastle hoping to pay closer to £35m, but a deal is expected to be agreed. West Ham’s move for Barnes was held up by Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal as the London club waited to bring money in before formalising their strong interest with a bid.

Villa have indicated an interest in Barnes but have not moved as fast as Newcastle, who have made significant progress in their pursuit of the 25-year-old this week.

With Newcastle now ready to make a bid, Barnes is unlikely to turn down the opportunity to play Champions League football even if Villa or West Ham make a late move.

