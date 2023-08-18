Transfer News: Man Utd Set To Extend Evans’ Deal, Ziyech To Galatasaray Agreed

Man Utd Set To Extend Evans Deal

Manchester United is reportedly in discussions with Jonny Evans over a potential one-year deal. The defender, who originally joined the club’s academy in 2004, could be making a return to Old Trafford. Manager Ten Hag expressed his desire to retain Evans, confirming negotiations for a new deal are underway. This potential reunion has fans eagerly awaiting a final decision.

Hakim Ziyech To Galatasaray Agreed

The transfer saga involving Hakim Ziyech has reached its conclusion, with a deal agreed between Galatasaray and Chelsea. While all documents are ready, fans await Ziyech’s signature to finalize the deal. His imminent move to Istanbul is expected to bring fresh energy to Galatasaray’s squad.

Lucas Paquetá and Man City Deal in Jeopardy

Negotiations for a deal between Lucas Paquetá and Manchester City have hit a roadblock, increasing the likelihood of the deal collapsing. West Ham’s interest in the Brazilian midfielder seems to have waned, leaving room for speculation about City’s next ideal signing to bolster their midfield.

Interest in Spanish Talent Iván Fresneda

Spanish right-back Iván Fresneda is gaining attention from multiple clubs, making him a player to watch as the transfer window nears its close. Despite no interest or talks from Chelsea, Fresneda remains a subject of curiosity for other teams.

DONE DEAL: Wataru Endō Joins Liverpool

Liverpool has unveiled Wataru Endō as their new signing from Stuttgart. This move adds an exciting dimension to Liverpool’s midfield lineup. Fans and pundits are rating this signing with anticipation, waiting to see the impact Endō will have on the team’s performance.

