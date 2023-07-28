Transfer News: Man Utd rejects £20m bid for Maguire, Mane set to join Ronaldo in Al Nassr

Man Utd rejects £20m bid for Maguire

West Ham have had a £20m bid for defender Harry Maguire rejected by Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

West Ham are deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer. Wages are thought to be an issue. It is understood Man Utd are not “pushing Maguire out” and he remains a valuable member of the squad.

Mane set to join Ronaldo in Al Nassr

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sadio Mane is very close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi side, Al Nassr from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal. The deal is now done between both clubs as they have reached agreement for Sadio Mane’s move. Paper work will have to be checked on player side before medical tests will be booked.

Fred agrees personal terms with Galatasaray

Personal terms on a proposed move for Manchester United midfielder Fred to Galatasaray arenot expected to be an issue but a gap in valuation on a fee still exists.

Galatasaray are not the only club interested in signing Fred, who has entered the final year of his contract. If a deal can be struck, it’s understood United are ready to move quickly on a replacement.

Sofyan Amrabat is a primary target with talks with Fiorentina continuing in the background. Amrabat has a year left on his contract with Fiorentina holding the option to extend for a further 12 months.

