Transfer News: Man Utd Reject Bid For Maguire, Aubameyang Set To Join Marseille

Man Utd Reject Bid For Maguire

West Ham have seen a loan offer for Harry Maguire rejected by Manchester United and a £45m bid for João Palhinha rejected by Fulham.

Aubameyang Set To Leave Chelsea

Olympique Marseille and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang have reached agreement on three year contract which is until 2026.

Aubameyang is open to join Olympique Marseille that’s why Marseille are optimistic, confident to get it done. Negotiations with Chelsea, not expected to be complicated.

Ronaldo rules out Europe return

Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out a return to European football. He said, “I won’t return to European football, the door is completely closed”.

“I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality… only valid one is Premier League, they’re way ahead of all the other leagues”.

Porto close in on Alan Varela

Porto are closing in on Alan Varela deal as new official bid has been sent to Boca Juniors.

A €10.5m plus add-ons up to final €12m package proposal made. It also includes 20% sell on clause. Porto expect deal to be sealed soon.

