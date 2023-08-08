Transfer News: Man Utd reject £30m bid for McTominay, Iniesta set to sign for Emirates Club FC

Man Utd reject £30m bid for McTominay

Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. Man Utd are happy to keep McTominay, but value him closer to £45m and acknowledge he could be the biggest sale they could make this summer. His international form, age, professionalism and physical conditioning enables the club to hold out for their price point.

Newcastle could also act on their interest in the midfielder depending on other deals. Meanwhile, discussions between West Ham and Man Utd will continue over Harry Maguire. A second bid of £30m for the England international is under consideration.

While United’s valuation of him Maguire is £40m, a compromise in the region of £35m could seal the transfer.

Iniesta set to sign for Emirates Club FC

Andres Iniesta won’t reunite with Lionel Messi in USA as he is close to joining UAE Pro League side Emirates Club FC. The Barcelona legend is set to arrive in Dubai on Monday and will sign for Ras Al-Khaimah-based club Emirates Club FC, according to Fernando Polo. His contract will run until June 2024 with an option to extend by another year.

Iniesta’s contract with J-League side Vissel Kobe expired this summer and he is currently a free agent. He was linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami on a two-year where he could have reunited with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. But he has instead chosen to remain in Asia and join the UAE Pro League club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain delayed en route to Turkey

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s flight to Turkey has been cancelled tonight. The midfielder was due to travel on Turkish Airlines fight 1972 from Heathrow to Istanbul, departing at 9.50pm. But the flight was delayed by up to three hours before being cancelled altogether.

The player – released by Liverpool this summer – is now trying to book a seat on another flight to Istanbul tomorrow. He is due in the city to progress talks with Besiktas and visit the club as he decides on his next move.

