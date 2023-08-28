Transfer News: Man Utd refuse let Maguire leave on loan, Bayern Munich want Chelsea star Chalobah

Man Utd refuse let Maguire leave on loan

Manchester United are refusing to loan Harry Maguire to West Ham because they want sell him to raise funds for two more signings. West Ham have been linked with the out-of-favour centre-back all summer, but United would prefer to sell Maguire rather than loan him out in order to raise funds for a new left-back and midfielder, says the Daily Mail.

Bayern Munich want Chelsea star Chalobah

According to Sky Sports , Bayern Munich have touched base with Chelsea over a potential move for Trevoh Chalobah. The French international has five years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but despite that, reports have indicated that Bayern are very keen on signing the defender. The Bavarians are set to lose Benjamin Pavard this summer and believe Chalobah is the right replacement.

Sky Sports has reported that the club have only made initial contact to see if a deal for the 24-year-old is possible this summer although any final decision does rest with Chalobah. The Bavarians believe that they can convince the Frenchman to sign for them and are thus confident of reaching an agreement.

Australia boss Arnold on Hibs shortlist

Australia manager Graham Arnold is in the frame for the Hibernian job, as the club draw up a shortlist of candidates for their managerial vacancy.

Sky Sports understands the 60-year-old is keen to consider the role, but he is also believed to be attracting interest from two English Championship clubs.

Hibs are looking for a new boss after sacking Lee Johnson yesterday, following their 3-2 home loss to Livingston. The 42-year-old departed the club after just over 15 months in charge following his appointment in May 2022. Hibs also confirmed that coaches Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen had also left with immediate effect.

It’s understood the Edinburgh club are collating a shortlist for the vacant managerial role, but are yet to approach any candidate at this stage.

Arnold took Australia to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, beating Denmark and Tunisia along the way. They were eventually knocked out by winners Argentina – losing 2-1. The Socceroos boss is focussed on preparing his squad for their upcoming friendlies away to Mexico next month and England at Wembley in October.

However, it’s believed two Championship clubs have also expressed an interest and Arnold would be open to returning to club football in the future.

