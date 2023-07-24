Transfer News: Man Utd prepared to pay €165m for Mbappe; Chelsea make Michael Olise bid

Man United prepared to pay €165m for Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe’s public tussle over his future has attracted the attention of Man Utd, who are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer for the French star’s services. With Mbappe officially up for sale, it’s being claimed by Fichajes that the Red Devils are the first club on the scene with a proposal despite being aware of the challenges of pursuing such a sought-after player. They say United have presented a ‘juicy financial proposal’ to lure Mbappe to move to Old Trafford. In their bid to make the switch happen, the English outfit are prepared to cough up close to 120 million euros (£104m) in fixed payments and 45 million euros (£40m) in add-ons.

Chelsea make Olise bid

Chelsea have made an offer of £39m for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. RMC Sport claims an opening bid has been made which includes add-ons. Olise is said to be ‘seduced by the project’ at Stamford Bridge. He will look to agree a move across London if Chelsea can strike a deal with Palace.

Man City youngster Wilson-Esbrand joins Reims

Manchester City defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand has joined Ligue 1 Reims on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old academy graduate spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship Coventry and made 14 appearances as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final.

Wilson-Esbrand made his senior debut for City in a 6-1 Carabao Cup third-round victory over Wycombe in September 2021, and last season tasted Champions League action against Sevilla and Copenhagen.

Man United handed boost in Victor Osimhen chase

Manchester United and Chelsea may have been boosted in their respective pursuits of Victor Osimhen. The club future of the Nigerian striker remains uncertain after he fired Napoli to the Serie A title last term. The Scudetto holders want to keep Osimhen, though have previously admitted that he could be sold for the right price in this window. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport now claim that there has been no progress between Osimhen and Napoli over an extension to his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

