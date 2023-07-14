Transfer News: Man utd on the verge of signing onana, Besiktas make an offer for Holding

United deal ‘imminent’

Manchester United are finally closing in on a huge deal for Erik ten Hag’s priority goalkeeping target Andre Onana. The stopper, who starred in the Champions League final, has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. Ten Hag is understood to have told the United boardroom that he wants Onana in place as the replacement for the recently departed David de Gea ahead of the club’s rapidly approaching pre-season tour. The deal is expected to cost a total of £50million, with around £7m comprising related add-on bonuses. The two clubs are now discussing the finer details relating to how these add-ons will be structured.

Besiktas make an offer for Holding

Turkish club, Besiktas, have submitted an offer for Arsenal’s Rob Holding, according to The Athletic. The club has made an offer of €2.5m, which doesn’t match Arsenal’s valuation and Gunners are expected to reject the bid. The 27 year-old has 1yr left on contract with an option for another year.

Sheffield United sign midfielder Anis Slimane from Brondby

Sheffield United have signed Tunisia midfielder Anis Slimane from Danish side Brondby for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old has joined on a three-year contract and is the Blades’ first summer signing following their promotion back to the Premier League. Slimane made two appearances for his country at the 2022 World Cup.

