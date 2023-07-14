SPORT

Transfer News: Man utd on the verge of signing onana, Besiktas make an offer for Holding

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 350 1 minute read

United deal ‘imminent’

Manchester United are finally closing in on a huge deal for Erik ten Hag’s priority goalkeeping target Andre Onana. The stopper, who starred in the Champions League final, has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. Ten Hag is understood to have told the United boardroom that he wants Onana in place as the replacement for the recently departed David de Gea ahead of the club’s rapidly approaching pre-season tour. The deal is expected to cost a total of £50million, with around £7m comprising related add-on bonuses. The two clubs are now discussing the finer details relating to how these add-ons will be structured.

Besiktas make an offer for Holding

Turkish club, Besiktas, have submitted an offer for Arsenal’s Rob Holding, according to The Athletic. The club has made an offer of €2.5m, which doesn’t match Arsenal’s valuation and Gunners are expected to reject the bid. The 27 year-old has 1yr left on contract with an option for another year.

Sheffield United sign midfielder Anis Slimane from Brondby

Sheffield United have signed Tunisia midfielder Anis Slimane from Danish side Brondby for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old has joined on a three-year contract and is the Blades’ first summer signing following their promotion back to the Premier League. Slimane made two appearances for his country at the 2022 World Cup.

SkillsB (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Betway South Africa App Download

8 mins ago

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Discusses Where Harvertz Will Fit In At Arsenal

24 mins ago

Transfer: 5 Done deals; Arsenal to ‘finalize’ Rice deal today; M/Utd reject Galatasaray’s Fred offer

36 mins ago

Manchester United on the verge of completing second summer signing

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button