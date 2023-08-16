Transfer News: Man Utd On The Verge Of Signing Ferreira, Real Madrid Offered Chance To Sign Lukaku

Man United on the verge of signing Ferreira

Manchester United Women are on the verge of signing Barcelona forward Geyse Ferreira, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo. The Red Devils suffered a huge blow earlier in the summer with Alessia Russo joining Arsenal on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract. The club are now close to landing Ferreira as her replacement. The Brazilian was spotted at Old Trafford earlier this week and she is now ‘one step away’ from a transfer.

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Lukaku

According to reports from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Romelu Lukaku by his agent as the striker continues to be in limbo. Could Los Blancos do Chelsea another favour this summer after taking Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan?

Arsenal consider new deal for Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are considering starting contract renewal talks with their captain, Martin Odegaard, to reward the 24-year-old for his performances. Following Martin Odegaard’s exceptional performances and his role as captain, Arsenal is contemplating offering the young midfielder an improved contract, according to Charles Watt.

