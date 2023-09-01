Transfer News: Man Utd officially sign Bayindir; Man Utd to negotiate again for Amrabat

Man Utd officially sign Bayindir

Altay Bayindir has signed as new Manchester United goalkeeper. The Turkish Goalkeeper will be new backup option to replace Dean Henderson. Fenerbahçe will receive fee in the region of €6/7m.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Man Utd to negotiate again for Amrabat

Manchester United are set to negotiate again with Fiorentina for Amrabat deal and Fulham are not involved in the race at this stage. Amrabat wants to join Manchester United since the end of June and he won’t open to any other club until the Red Devils are in the mix.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Lazio offered possibility to sign Greenwood

Lazio have been offered the possibility to sign Mason Greenwood from Man United in the final hours of the summer transfer window. However, no decision has been made as of now

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Done deals;

Dean Henderson has joined Crystal Palace on £15m deal plus £5m add-ons

Tiémoué Bakayoko has joined Lorient on a two-year deal.

Bradley Barcola has signed as new Paris Saint-Germain player on five year deal

