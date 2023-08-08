Transfer News: Man Utd monitoring Todibo situation, Al Nassr in talks for Man Utd’s Bailly

Man Utd monitoring Todibo situation

Manchester United are monitoring Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo situation this summer, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson. United could be in the market for a centre-back this summer if Harry Maguire leaves, with West Ham hoping to sign the England international.

Johnson says this could be the perfect time for a club to sign Todibo.

“There have been European giants looking at Todibo, not just clubs in the Premier League like Man Utd, but also Juventus,” he told Sky Sports .

“He burst onto the scene quite young with Toulouse but has bounced around since he moved to Barcelona.”

Al Nassr in talks for Man Utd’s Bailly

Saudi Pro-League club Al Nassr have held talks with the representatives of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly over a potential move, according to Sky Sports. No formal bid yet and other clubs are interested.

Bailly is not part of United’s long-term plans and is expected to leave in this window. The defender has entered the final year of his contract – though United have the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Celtic make enquiries over two centre-backs

Celtic have made enquiries for two centre-backs as they look to replace Carl Starfelt. It’s understood enquiries have been made for Elfsborg’s Gustaf Lagerbielke and Volendam’s Xavier Mbuyamba.

Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic are further down the line with Lagerbielke, who is a 23-year-old Sweden international. His international team-mate, Starfelt, is close to a move away from Celtic Park, with Celta Vigo in advanced talks.

Livramento signs for Newcastle

Tino Livramento has signed for Newcastle on a five-year contract for a £32m fee from Southampton. The 20-year-old was in the stands at St James’ Park as Newcastle rounded off their pre-season preparations with a comfortable win against Villarreal on Sunday.

The full-back becomes Eddie Howe’s third major summer signing, following Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

