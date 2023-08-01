Transfer News: Man Utd monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo; Hojlund Set For Man Utd Medicals

Man Utd monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation around OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Fabrizio Romano mentioned United’s interest in an interview with The United Stand: “I think Todibo remains one of the players they appreciate.” “People remember that we mentioned the French Market when my United were looking for a new centre back and he was one of them. “They’ve always been regularly following uh Todibo, who did very well with Nice, he’s one of the players they are tracking, and they had some contacts. “It was the end of May-beginning of June.”

Hojlund Set For Man Utd Medicals

Rasmus Hojlund is set to undergo a medical in the UK on Tuesday to finalize his proposed move to Manchester United from Atalanta. The Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign Hojlund for £72 million, including an initial payment of £64 million plus £8 million in performance-related add-ons. Hojlund has earmarked Old Trafford as his preferred destination and has agreed to put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United is keen for Hojlund to finalize his move in time for him to feature in one of the club’s final two pre-season fixtures. Hojlund joins Erik ten Hag’s side this summer, following the £60m addition of Mason Mount from Chelsea and the £47.2m signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Blades on the brink of Trusty signing

Sheffield United have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal for £5 million defender Auston Trusty, according to the Daily Mail. The Blades are pursuing a loan deal for the USA international who was at Birmingham City on loan last season. Arsenal would ideally prefer a sale for Trusty – as they need to raise funds to offset their summer spending and ease financial fair play concerns.

