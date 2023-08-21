Transfer News: Man Utd Makes Decision on Greenwood’s Future, United Considering Move For Vlachodimos

Man United Makes Decision on Mason Greenwood’s Future

There has been a lot of drama surrounding Mason Greenwood following allegations of domestic violence. Despite the dropping of the case, Manchester United fans have been divided on his return with some fans saying that he should not be allowed back to the team.

The club management has been taking views from all stakeholders and the decision on Mason Greenwood has finally been arrived. As reported by Sports Journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club has finally agreed that Greenwood will leave the club with immediate effect.

Manchester United considering move for Odysseas Vlachodimos

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are exploring a potential move or Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. The Greek international is reportedly set to leave the Portuguese giants this summer and has been linked with a move to several European sides. However, the Red Devils are at the top of that list as they’re looking for a back-up for Andre Onana.

This comes in light of rumours that Dean Henderson could leave for Crystal Palace with the Eagles in serious negotiations over a potential move for the England international.

AS Monaco remain in Folarin Balogun talks with Arsenal

According to Sky Sports, Monaco and Arsenal are still in talks over a deal for Folarin Balogun with the French side keen on signing the forward. The 22-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell last season on loan in the Ligue 1 and has been linked with a move away this summer. However, while interest in Balogun has been plenty, no side has met Arsenal’s asking price of around €50m.

But Sky Sports has reported that despite having a bid rejected, Monaco are still keen on Balogun and believes that they can strike a deal with the Gunners before the window closes.

PSG eyeing Kolo Muani

PSG are reportedly set to lodge a big offer for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

According to Foot Mercato, they will table an offer in the region of €70m plus bonuses for the former Manchester United target.

PSG are currently looking for a replacement for Brazilian winger Neymar, who left to join Al-Hilal earlier this month.

