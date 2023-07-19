Transfer News: Man Utd made approach over deal for Willian; Fofana completes move to Al Nassr

Man Utd and Chelsea both made surprise Willian approach

Chelsea and Manchester United both inquired about signing Willian before the Brazilian penned a new Fulham deal, according to ESPN Brasil. However, negotiations with both clubs did not progress significantly, as they considered him a secondary target.

Fofana completes move to Al Nassr

RC Lens captain Fofana has completed his €25million (£21.5m; $28m) transfer to Al Nassr. Fofana will move to the Saudi Pro League side on a three-year contract after Lens confirmed Al Nassr had met the release clause in Fofana’s contract.

Thomas Partey set to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal are not overly keen on the idea of selling Thomas Partey. The Ghana international has been linked with a move away yet the Mail say Mikel Arteta would prefer to keep him in north London. Instead, Arsenal will focus on selling the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga to raise funds for a new transfer push.

Pochettino on Caicedo

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on his side’s pursuit of Brighton star Moises Caicedo. Brighton have rejected a £70million bid – Chelsea’s second – but Pochettino won’t comment on the business. “All the team are working hard to get who we want. I don’t want to talk about specific names,” Pochettino said while on pre-season in the United States. “It’s not respectful. Like us, many clubs are working to sign a player to improve their team. We are working really hard to finish the squad.”

