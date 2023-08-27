Transfer News: Man Utd look at Reguilon following Shaw injury; Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia

Man U look at Reguilon following Shaw injury

Manchester United are in the market for a left-back following Luke Shaw’s injury. Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon is one option they have looked at.

Fulham also see Reguilon as an option before the deadline, however, they also have other targets and are currently trying to sign Timothy Castagne from Leicester.

Reguilon, who can leave Spurs this month, has also been a target for Real Sociedad – but they are now close to signing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that they would look in the market “for the right player” following Shaw’s injury.

Diogo Dalot started at left-back against Nottingham Forest today with Alvaro Fernandez on the bench. Tyrell Malacia is also out injured and Fernandez is a loan target for Granada and other clubs for a loan deal.

Man Utd keeping eye on Gravenberch

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Manchester United and Liverpool have asked to be informed on Ryan Gravenberch’s situation until the end of the window, in case Bayern Munich will allow him to leave. The Dutchman is facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena with plenty of interest from around the footballing globe. When asked about his next steps recently, he said: “I don‘t know what will happen in the next days.”

Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia

Arsenal are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi does not intend to sell the centre-back. Arsenal had apparently lined up Garcia as a potential replacement for long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Joao Felix

Liverpool are looking to make a move for Barcelona target Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Football Transfers. The Egyptian superstar has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in recent days and the Reds are eyeing a replacement for the former AS Roma man.

