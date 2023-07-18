Transfer News: Man Utd Interested In Simons; Ten Hag to delay Amad decision

Man Utd Interested In Simons

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United have emerged as serious contenders to sign Xavi Simons on loan from PSG. United will have to face competition from Leipzig.

Ten Hag to delay Amad decision

Erik ten Hag is keen to evaluate Amad in pre-season matches for Manchester United before making a decision on his future. The Ivorian bagged 14 goals last season during a successful loan season at Sunderland and started in United’s two-goal friendly victory over Leeds last week. Amad joined United from Atalanta three years ago and it was considered that he could return to the Serie A club on loan as part of a United package to sign Rasmus Hojlund.

Ampadu wanted by Leeds

Sport Journalist, Nizaar Kinsella, has revealed that Chelsea defensive midfielder/defender, Ethan Ampadu is wanted by Leeds. The player has only one year left on his current contract and Chelsea are planning to offload the Wales international for a fee of about €12m. The move will be permanent and no more loan spells.

Arsenal Set To Lose Balogun To European Giants

Arsenal are set to lose one of their promising stars in Folarin Balogun as European Giants and last UCL finalists, Inter Milan are interested in the player. The Gunners value him at £50m and the player is open to the move.

