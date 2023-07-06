Transfer News: Man Utd Increase Bid For Onana, Arsenal Announce Xhaka Exit

Man Utd Increase Bid For Onana

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have improved their bid for André Onana. It’s now worth €50m add-ons included, around €45m plus €5m add-ons.

Inter always asked for €60m package but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen.

Arsenal Announce Xhaka Exit

Arsenal have announced the exit of Granit Xhaka after seven years at the club. He is set joined Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth €25m.

Nelson extends at Arsenal

Reiss Nelson signs new long term deal at Arsenal until June 2027. It also includes an option until 2028.

Atlético Madrid announces Azpilicueta

Atlético Madrid have signed César Azpilicueta from Chelsea on a One-year deal. His contract was terminated at Chelsea.

Bayer Leverkusen signs Hofmann

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Jonas Hofmann from Borussia M’Gladbach for €10M. He has signed a Four-year contract.

Man Utd to table £50m for Højlund

Manchester United are set to launch a bid to sign Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta and believe they can get him for around £50m.

