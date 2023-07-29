Transfer News: Man Utd in final stages for Hojlund; Ugochukwu to undergo Chelsea medical

Man Utd in final stages for Hojlund

Manchester United and Atalanta are at the final stages of negotiations for Rasmus Hojlund, with add-ons structure being discussed. Hojlund did not feature for Atalanta in their pre-season friendly game against Bournemouth

Source: @Fabrizio Romano

Ugochukwu to undergo Chelsea medical

Chealsea have agreed deal with Rennes for midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. The 19-year-old is set to undergo medical in the next 24hrs and the Blues will pay a fee worth in the region of £23.5m

Source: @AdamLeventhal

A/Madrid still in talks for Hojbjerg

Atletico Madrid are still in talks for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Spanish side and Spurs are open to sell. However, there is gulf in valuation. Atletico Madrid are reluctant to pay more than €25m for the 27-year-old.

Source: @JacobsBen

Raya to Bayern Munich

Brentford’s Goalkeeper, David Raya remains Bayern Munich priority as new goalkeeper. Talks are ongoing between both clubs and Yann Sommer remains close to joining Serie A side, Inter Milan.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

BSfutbol (

)