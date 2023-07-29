Transfer News: Man Utd improve bid for Hojlund, Chelsea have not left negotiations to sign Caicedo.

Man Utd improve bid for Hojlund.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have improved their bid for Atalanta striker, Hojlund. The improved bid is worth more than €60m. The striker is very keen to join Man Utd as he has already agreed personal term with them on a five year deal plus one more optional year.

Chelsea have not left negotiations to sign Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have not left negotiations to sign Caicedo despite reports. Brighton rejected Chelsea’s €80m bid for Caicedo but that doesn’t stop them as they keep pushing and negotiating to find a solution for the deal.

Man Utd midfielder, Fred still in Galatasaray radar.

Manchester United midfielder, Fred is still in Galatasaray radar as they keep negotiating to sign him. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Galatasaray will have to find a solution in the next days because other clubs are also interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder.

