SPORT

Transfer News: Man Utd identify new striker target, Leeds deny Cooper bid from Saudi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

Man Utd identify new striker target

Manchester United are close to announcing the signing of Rasmus Hojlund and are already looking to sign a backup striker. 20-year-old Brazilian Marcos Leonardo, who plays for Santos, is a target and would be available for around £13million, according to Calciomercato. Lazio, Roma and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring Leonardo’s situation.

Leeds deny Cooper bid from Saudi

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is of interest to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah but no transfer bid has been received, according to Leeds Live. Al-Qadsiah are managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who’s keen to sign the Scotland international centre-back, 31, after he entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

Kyosuke Tagawa: Hearts sign forward from Tokyo for undisclosed fee

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa will bring “some top-quality squad depth” after completing a six-figure move to Hearts from FC Tokyo, says technical director Steven Naismith. The 24-year-old, who has two caps, arrives on a four-year deal and is the Scottish Premiership club’s fourth summer signing.

SkillsB (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

List of Managers that need to deliver in the upcoming EPL season

11 mins ago

FWWC: Reason Why African Teams May Not Progress Through The Round Of 16 At The Women’s World Cup

22 mins ago

Footballers With Over 120 Headed Goals

35 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: ‘We Will Exploit Their Weaknesses – England Coach Plots Super Falcons Fall

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button