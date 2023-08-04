Transfer News: Man Utd identify new striker target, Leeds deny Cooper bid from Saudi

Man Utd identify new striker target

Manchester United are close to announcing the signing of Rasmus Hojlund and are already looking to sign a backup striker. 20-year-old Brazilian Marcos Leonardo, who plays for Santos, is a target and would be available for around £13million, according to Calciomercato. Lazio, Roma and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring Leonardo’s situation.

Leeds deny Cooper bid from Saudi

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is of interest to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah but no transfer bid has been received, according to Leeds Live. Al-Qadsiah are managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who’s keen to sign the Scotland international centre-back, 31, after he entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

Kyosuke Tagawa: Hearts sign forward from Tokyo for undisclosed fee

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa will bring “some top-quality squad depth” after completing a six-figure move to Hearts from FC Tokyo, says technical director Steven Naismith. The 24-year-old, who has two caps, arrives on a four-year deal and is the Scottish Premiership club’s fourth summer signing.

