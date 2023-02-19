Transfer News: Man Utd Has Set A Transfer Fee For Rashford, Marcelo Has Terminated His Contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Utd Has Set A Transfer Fee For Rashford

﻿

With four goals and two assists in his last five games across all competitions and a total of 22 goals across all competitions for the season so far, the England international is in the best shape of his life.

Given that Rashford’s contract is also about to expire, it is not surprising that this has put the elite of Europe on high alert. However, teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain would have to fork over £120 million to acquire Marcus Rashford.

Marcelo Has Terminated His Contract

Marcelo has terminated his contract with Olympiacos. The Brazilian full-back and the Athens club were unable to come to terms.

Marcelo has decided to end his relationship with the Athens-based team. The 34-year-old Brazilian full-back won’t be playing again for the Greek champions.

