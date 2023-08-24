Transfer News: Man UTD Eyeing Hojlund Replacement, West Ham On Verge Of Signin United Target Kudus

Manchester united eyeing Hojlund replacement

Manchester united have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-rated Croatian starlet Dino Klapija with the hope of bringing him into the fold in two years time. United have been looking for a reliable striker for several years after Ronaldo’s overwhelming return to the Old Trafford

According to the Daily Mail, United are eyeing up another starlet in 16-year-old Klapija, who could replace Hojlund in future at Manchester United.

Source: Daily Mail

West Ham on verge of Kudus agreement

West Ham United are close to an agreement with Ajax over the signing of Manchester United target, Mohammed Kudus, according to Sky Sports. Deal under discussion is worth an initial €41.5m and €3m in performance related add-ons.

Personal terms on a five-year contract are not expected to be a problem. West Ham will have the option for a further 12 months.

Monaco prep Balogun bid

According to GOAL, AS Monaco are poised to lodge an official £35million bid for Folarin Balogun following reports linking the Arsenal striker with a switch to Chelsea.

Balogun, 22, has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates despite plundering 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Reims last year. And while there is plenty of Premier League interest in the Hale End graduate, another move abroad could be on the cards for the forward.

Chelsea are in the market for a new No.9 and have reportedly enquired about Balogun’s availability, but after seeing the striker in action themselves last year, French giants Monaco are now planning to firm up their interest in the Arsenal ace.

Crystal Palace looking for mega fee to sell Cheick Doucoure

According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace will only sell Cheick Doucoure if they get a ‘very big proposal’ despite interest from Liverpool. The 23-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield although no official bid has been submitted by the Reds yet. However, despite that, the Mali international is high up on Liverpool’s shortlist as the club are looking for a versatile operator.

However, Romano has revealed that despite the interest, Palace are unwilling to part with a key star for anything less than a big money fee. Reports have indicated that the Eagles are looking for something north of £70m, a fee that the Reds may not be able to afford this summer.

