Transfer News: Man Utd enter race to sign Xavi Simons, Chelsea eye shock Maguire deal

Man Utd enter race to sign Xavi Simons

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as serious contenders to sign Xavi Simons on loan this summer once he completes a move back to Paris Saint-Germain as per reports in France. PSG are all set to re-sign Simons from PSV triggering a buy-back clause but they are likely to send him out on loan this season. While RB Leipzig are currently favourites to sign the Netherlands international, Old Trafford could be a possible destination for the player.

Chelsea eye shock Maguire deal

Chelsea are reportedly mulling over a move for Harry Maguire after seeing him stripped of the captain’s armband at Manchester United, according to The Sun. The England international has been informed by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag that he will not retain his standing as skipper at Old Trafford after slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

It is now claimed that Chelsea – who have seen Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta depart Stamford Bridge this summer – may be tempted to make a play for Maguire, with there suggestions that his asking price could drop as low as £30m ($39m) in the current window.

Inter table Balogun bid

Arsenal have reportedly received an offer of €40million (£34.4m) for forward Folarin Balogun. Numerous sides have been linked with a move for the US international this summer, who is hoping to leave the Gunners if he cannot be assured of regular opportunities at the Emirate Stadium. Inter have settled on Balogun as the ideal striker acquisition following their failed pursuit of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, and Rai report that they have now tabled an opening bid for the striker. The 22-year-old is said to have been offered a five-year deal by the Serie A club.

