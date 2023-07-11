Transfer News: Man Utd edging closer to Onana agreement, Henderson to snub Gerrard reunion in Saudi

Man Utd edging closer to Onana agreement

Manchester United are edging closer to an agreement for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after more talks between the clubs, Sky Sports has been told. It’s thought discussions over a compromise on the fee have been very positive with personal terms not expected to be a problem. United are thought to be encouraged by Onana‘s desire to join.

Henderson to snub Gerrard reunion in Saudi

Steven Gerrard faces disappointment in his bid to sign former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson for Al-Ettifaq as he is reluctant to make the move to Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mail.

West Ham still in talks for Zakaria | Juve want £21m

West Ham remain in positive talks with Juventus over the signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria. It’s thought Juventus only want to do a permanent deal or at the very least a loan that comes with an obligation. There is a gap in valuation for the player with Juventus understood to want a deal worth £21.3m (€25m).

Young to have Everton medical today

Ashley Young will undergo his Everton medical on Tuesday ahead of a move to Goodison Park. The 38-year-old is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Young has turned down other offers from the Premier League, Championship and Europe in favour of Everton.

Arsenal’s Patten joins Aston Villa in permanent deal

Arsenal defender Anna Patten has moved to Aston Villa on a permanent deal. Patten has been on loan at Villa for the past 18 months, having been at Arsenal from the age of 12. The centre-back helped Villa to fifth place in the Women’s Super League last season, plus a FA Cup semi-final appearance.

SportingAbimbola (

)