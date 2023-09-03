Transfer News: Man Utd Confirm Signing Of Reguilon, Amrabat Completes First Part Of Man Utd medical

Man Utd confirm signing of Reguilon

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham. United have confirmed the signing of the Spanish full-back, with the player joining on a season-long loan deal. He arrives after injuries were sustained by both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, so he will be providing cover for the remainder of the campaign.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Amrabat ‘completes’ first part of Man Utd medical

Sofyan Amrabat has already completed part of his Manchester United medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. He claims the Fiorentina midfielder is now set to jet into Manchester to complete the formalities of his loan switch.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea ‘submit £26m bid’ for Antonio Nusa

Chelsea have tabled a £26m offer for the services of Club Brugge teenager Antonio Nusa. That’s according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who are reporting that Nusa has emerged as a last-minute target for the Blues. The move would reportedly involve the teenager heading back to Club Brugge on loan for the rest of the season, providing the bid is accepted.

SOURCE: Het Nieuwsblad

Man Utd youngster leaves

According to GOAL, Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill has joined Stevenage on a season-long loan deal.

McNeill, 19, will represent Stevenage in League One.

Kolo Muani to sign for PSG’

Randal Kolo Muani will sign for Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

The French champions have been working to complete a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for the France forward throughout the window.

It appears they may have now made a breakthrough in negotiations for the 24-year-old.

