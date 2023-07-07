Transfer News: Man Utd Close To Signing Suzuki, Brighton Demanding £100m For Chelsea Target Caicedo

Man Utd close to signing Suzuki

Manchester United are close to completing a £5m transfer of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Manchester United have been following the 20-year old for 6 years.

Chelsea’s Caicedo hopes

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton appear to have stalled, with the Seagulls setting a whopping £100m price tag for the midfielder.

Caicedo is new boss Mauricio Pochettino’s top midfield transfer target as he looks to strengthen his squad following the departures of Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, N’Golo Kante to Saudi side Al-Ittihad, Mason Mount to Manchester United and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan.

Brighton are willing to sell Caicedo this summer, having had their attempts in January rejected out of hand, with manager Roberto de Zerbi admitting he expects the Ecuadorian to leave.

Ten Hag gets ruthless

Erik ten Hag is ready to brutally sanction the departures of three first-team players this summer in order to fund further transfer moves.

According to The Guardian, club captain Harry Maguire, bustling midfielder Fred and academy graduate Anthony Elanga are all on the chopping block.

The trio have each already been the subject of interest, with Elanga tipped to join German side RB Leipzig following an underwhelming campaign.

£20million-rated Fred, who’s entered the final 12 months of his contract, has been heavily linked with a move to Fulham, and Maguire is rumoured to be a target for both Tottenham and West Ham.

Arsenal in pole to land £65m Diaby

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby, with Newcastle and Man Utd also pursuing the winger, according to the Daily Mail.

The Bundesliga club are looking to sell the 23-year-old for £65m, with the France international keen on a move to the Premier League or a return to Paris Saint-Germain.

More Chelsea exits

After Mason Mount completed his £60m move from Chelsea to Manchester United, he became the seventh senior star to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante have all swapped the Premier League for Saudi Arabia, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined up with fellow Chelsea academy graduate Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan.

Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz, meanwhile, have completed switches to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.

However, the exits have not stopped with Mount, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also leaving Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid.

