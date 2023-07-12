Transfer News: Man Utd Close To Andre Onana Agreement; Osimhen To Cost €200M

Man Utd edging closer to Onana agreement

Manchester United are edging closer to an agreement for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after more talks between the clubs, Sky Sports has been told. It’s thought discussions over a compromise on the fee have been very positive with personal terms not expected to be a problem. United are thought to be encouraged by Onana‘s desire to join.

Osimhen To Cost €200M

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was asked about the future of Osimhen and he said, “The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain”. “If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m… we wait and we see what happens”. “I personally think that Victor will stay here”, told Mediaset.

Kane wants Bayern move

As per ESPN, Tottenham striker Harry Kane is willing to make a switch to Bayern Munich. The Englishman has already been reported as not wanting to extend his contract with the club in order to force a move to the German champions. Bayern have already had two bids rejected and are considering making a third bid soon.

Moises Caicedo confirms he is open to join Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has confirmed that he is open to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Blues are currently in talks with Brighton as they look to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder. Caicedo could cost Chelsea a fee in the region of £80million as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his midfield options. “It’s a big team, that’s true,” Caicedo said. “A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful,” he added.

