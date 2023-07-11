Transfer news: Man Utd are in talks with Andre Onana, Chelsea enter race to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Man Utd are in talks with Andre Onana

Andre Onana is the sole candidate Manchester United is currently in talks with for the first goalkeeper job.

All of the contestants have been on standby since Wednesday since the ten Hag only wants Onana. Despite attempts to reach two-thirds of the candidates, nothing has progressed. The next week should see the conclusion or sealing of the deal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea enter race to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Chelsea has enter race to sign the Atlanta star, Rasmus Hojlund this summer. The current favorites to sign the Danish striker, who has 32 Serie A games and nine goals last season, are Manchester United. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd is considering loaning Amad Diallo Manchester United is considering loaning away teenage forward Amad Diallo this summer to give him more playing time.

The 20-year-old is back at Old Trafford this year after playing on loan at Sunderland the previous season. Despite his best efforts during the preseason, it is unlikely that he will play a significant role for the team this year. Instead, he will work hard to gain Erik ten Hag’s trust.(Source: Football Insider)

Leicester City winger Barnes wants to join Newcastle move

Harvey Barnes, a star for Leicester City, reportedly wants to join Newcastle United this summer.

Barnes is reportedly eager to work with Eddie Howe and is anticipated to finish moving to St. James’ Park over the next few days. (Source: Football Insider)

