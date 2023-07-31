Transfer News: Man Utd aiming to seal Hojlund deal this week, Mane to earn £650k a week at Al Nassr

Man Utd aiming to seal Hojlund deal this week

Manchester United are hoping to seal the signing of Rasmus Hojlund in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano. United have agreed a deal for the Atalanta striker, who is set to sign a five-year deal.

Mane to earn £650k a week at Al Nassr

Sadio Mane is expected to undergo a medical with Al Nassr on Monday after they agreed a £24m deal to sign him from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The former Liverpool winger will earn more than £34m (€40m) per year tax-free playing for the Saudi Arabian club. That is equivalent to more than £650,000 per week.

Mane’s contract runs until 2027, so he stands to earn around £136m in total if he sees out the deal. The medical is due to take place in Dubai.

Mane only signed for Bayern last summer in a £35m move from Anfield. He will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to sign for Al Ahli

Allan Saint-Maximin has become the latest player to join the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle for Al Ahli. Sky Sports understands the fee is in the region of £23m.

Saint-Maximin penned a heartfelt message to Newcastle supporters on social media on Saturday. The 26-year-old follows Riyad Mahrez, who signed for Al Ahil on Friday, and will form an attacking frontline with the former Manchester City winger and ex-Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

Icardi heading to Galatasaray

Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St-Germain on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Sunday.

Galatasaray said they would pay a fee of 10m Euros to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid 6m Euros per season.

Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances, helping the club to win a record 23rd title in May – their first since the 2018-19 season.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

chelseaupdatez (

)