Transfer News: Man Utd agree personal terms with Onana, Man Utd close to signing Suzuki

Man Utd agree personal terms with Onana

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with goalkeeping target, Andre Onana. Inter’s star goalkeeper is likely to join former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford on a long term deal.

Man Utd close to signing Suzuki

Manchester United are close to completing a £5m transfer of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Manchester United have been following the 20-year old for 6 years.

Kane to hold Ange talks after being offered lucrative new Spurs deal

Harry Kane will have talks with Ange Postecoglou next week after being offered a lucrative new contract by Tottenham, according to The Times.

Spurs have reportedly offered Kane a new deal that would be a significant increase on his present terms of £200,000 a week, which can rise to £300,000 depending on bonuses.

It is claimed there was no immediate answer either way from the 29-year-old because he is in no rush to sign a new deal and wants to keep his options open.

The England captain, who has one year left on his Spurs deal, will reportedly meet the club’s new head coach Postecoglou for the first time and discuss his future with the Australian and chairman Daniel Levy.

Hadjuk Split keen on Tottenham’s Perisic

Hadjuk Split are interested in signing Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic. It’s thought Perisic wants to move back to the club where he spent six years of his youth career.

Perisic has one year left on his contract – one source has claimed he wants to explore the possibility of a mutual termination to enable him to move as a free agent. As yet, no formal approach to Tottenham from Hadjuk Split.

Perisic signed for Tottenham on a free transfer last summer.

Inter continue Lukaku pursuit

Inter Milan continue to work on a deal to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Inter sporting director Piero Asilio has confirmed the club’s intention to sign him.

He said: “Lukaku is one of our important objectives. The whole sporting department wants him at Inter. But for now he’s a Chelsea player.

“The dialogue remains open. They don’t want to send the player on loan. They said we must buy him. So we are now evaluating whether there is a possibility to sign him outright. I don’t like talking about priorities. Lukaku knows very well that we want to bring him back here. Let’s see if we can find a solution”.

Inter have yet to propose an offer Chelsea would be satisfied with. Lukaku wants to return to Inter.

