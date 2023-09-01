Transfer News: Man Utd agree on fee to sign Amrabat, Tottenham reach full agreement to sign Johnson.

Man Utd agree on fee to sign Amrabat.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have agreed a fee with Fiorentina to sign Morocco midfielder, Amrabat. Manchester United will pay a loan fee of €10m plus a buy option clause for June 2024 worth €20m plus €5m add-ons. The buy option clause is not mandatory but Man Utd will decide if they want the midfielder on long term. Amrabat have been waiting for Man Utd since June and he will soon complete his move.

Tottenham reach full agreement to sign Johnson.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have reached full agreement to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest for a fee of 45 million pounds plus add-ons. The forward is on his way to undergo Tottenham Hotspur medical tests.

Barca confirms loan departure of Ansu Fati.

Barca have confirmed the loan departure of Ansu Fati to EPL Club, Brighton. The young Spanish forward will return to Barcelona in June 2024 as no buy option was included in the deal.

