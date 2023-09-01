SPORT

Transfer News: Man Utd agree on fee to sign Amrabat, Tottenham reach full agreement to sign Johnson.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Man Utd agree on fee to sign Amrabat.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have agreed a fee with Fiorentina to sign Morocco midfielder, Amrabat. Manchester United will pay a loan fee of €10m plus a buy option clause for June 2024 worth €20m plus €5m add-ons. The buy option clause is not mandatory but Man Utd will decide if they want the midfielder on long term. Amrabat have been waiting for Man Utd since June and he will soon complete his move.

Tottenham reach full agreement to sign Johnson.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have reached full agreement to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest for a fee of 45 million pounds plus add-ons. The forward is on his way to undergo Tottenham Hotspur medical tests.

Barca confirms loan departure of Ansu Fati.

Barca have confirmed the loan departure of Ansu Fati to EPL Club, Brighton. The young Spanish forward will return to Barcelona in June 2024 as no buy option was included in the deal.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: UCL: We’re Not Afraid Of Osimhen – Union Berlin Chief, Parensen

22 mins ago

Ranking the best players in August

32 mins ago

Video: Sports Minister Directs Sports Federations To Submit Report, Demands Results From All

38 mins ago

The Best Deals Of The Recent Transfer Window

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button