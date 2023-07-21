Transfer News: Man Utd agree Elanga deal with Forest, United hold Amrabat talks

Man Utd agree Elanga deal with Forest

Anthony Elanga is set to undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a £15m switch from Manchester United. Elanga has been a fringe player at Old Trafford since the appointment of Erik ten Hag and that would be expected to continue next season. The Swede has rejected a move to Everton in favour of joining Forest. He will have his medical in the East Midlands this weekend.

United hold Amrabat talks

Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min. The Morocco international has been informed that he is able to explore an exit this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Serie A side. Fiorentina are set to demand £25.9million for the services of the midfielder and have received enquiries from Liverpool and West Ham, as well as United. Amrabat is aware that the Red Devils want to offload several of their fringe stars before talks accelerate, though the player also wants clarity on his future by Monday.

David de Gea rejects Inter Milan’s offer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has rejeted Inter’s offer to replace Andre Onana. The Milan club offered the goalkeeper a salary worth €5 million, according to reports by The Daily Record.

